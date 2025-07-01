top of page

DELIVERING DREAMS

At My Very Own Bed, we deliver on a promise to give children their very own bed—a place to sleep, dream, and recharge. All too often, children transitioning to permanent housing are sleeping on the floor, an air mattress, or sharing a bed with their parents or a sibling. By providing new beds and Dream Kits, we’re giving children a space of their own while supporting productive sleep to help them learn and grow.

“We just moved to Minnesota and my child was sad about everything we lost. He mentioned wanting his own bed. He now has his own bed and it makes a big difference. From the bottom of our hearts, we say thank you all so very much.” — Parent of new bed recipient

